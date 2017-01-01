A design system manager for Sketch
Set up, use and evolve a shared design system with the Lingo plugin.
Consistency at scale
Add your design system to Lingo, share it with your team and ensure everyone uses the right Symbols, Text Styles, Layer Styles, Artboards, Groups and Layers.
Push
To set up
Set up a fully customizable design system by simply pushing.
Batch push
Add the reusable components of your Sketch file to Lingo in one click – Symbols, Text Styles and Layer Styles.
Selective push
Manually add Symbols or the non reusable components of your design system – Artboards, Groups and Layers.
Push overview
See an overview of your push before committing anything to your design system.
Granular control
Control what needs to be included in your design system by filtering out unwanted components.
Copy and paste
Add components from Sketch to Lingo by simply copying and pasting.
Auto tag
Name / Sketch / Components / Like / This and find them tagged in Lingo so they’re discoverable.
Pull
To use
Pull to design with the full context and constraints of the design system.
Batch pull
Put the reusable components of your design system in your working file in a single click.
Pull overview
See an overview of your pull before committing anything to your working file.
Drag and drop
Drag and drop or copy and paste from Lingo directly into your working file.
Push
To evolve
Automagically update “connected components” and ensure a globally cohesive and up-to date design system.
Smart updates
Make changes, push and let the plugin figure out which components need to be updated.
Push diff
See a visual diff of all the changes before committing updates to your design system.
Pull
To stay up-to-date
Always design with the most up-to-date components of your design system by simply pulling.
Pull diff
See a visual diff of all the changes before committing updates to your working file.