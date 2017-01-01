A design system manager for Sketch

Lingo
Consistency at scale

Add your design system to Lingo, share it with your team and ensure everyone uses the right Symbols, Text Styles, Layer Styles, Artboards, Groups and Layers.

Push

To set up

Set up a fully customizable design system by simply pushing.

Add the reusable components of your Sketch file to Lingo in one click – Symbols, Text Styles and Layer Styles.

Manually add Symbols or the non reusable components of your design system – Artboards, Groups and Layers.

See an overview of your push before committing anything to your design system.

Control what needs to be included in your design system by filtering out unwanted components.

Add components from Sketch to Lingo by simply copying and pasting.

Name / Sketch / Components / Like / This and find them tagged in Lingo so they’re discoverable.

Pull

To use

Pull to design with the full context and constraints of the design system.

Put the reusable components of your design system in your working file in a single click.

See an overview of your pull before committing anything to your working file.

Drag and drop or copy and paste from Lingo directly into your working file.

Push

To evolve

Automagically update “connected components” and ensure a globally cohesive and up-to date design system.

Make changes, push and let the plugin figure out which components need to be updated.

Updates overview

Push diff

See a visual diff of all the changes before committing updates to your design system.

Pull

To stay up-to-date

Always design with the most up-to-date components of your design system by simply pulling.

Drag and drop

Pull diff

See a visual diff of all the changes before committing updates to your working file.

